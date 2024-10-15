Sci-Tech

Musk slams Ambani's lobbying efforts on India’s satellite spectrum auction

Ambani's Reliance said the auction will prevent foreign firms from entering into India’s telecom sector

  • by Web Desk
  • October 15, 2024
Ambanis Reliance said the auction will prevent foreign firms from entering into India’s telecom sector
Ambani's Reliance said the auction will prevent foreign firms from entering into India’s telecom sector

Elon Musk has criticized rival billionaire and Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani's lobbying efforts for the auction route.

According to Reuters, Starlink's boss called India’s move to auction satellite broadband spectrum “unprecedented,” arguing that India should follow the global standards and directly allot the satellite internet licenses.

Meanwhile, Ambani's Reliance said that an auction is necessary to ensure fairness, stressing that otherwise, foreign firms could come in completion of the Indian telecom players by offering voice and data services.

The reaction of the tech giant came after the Reuters’ Sunday, October 13, 2024, report which claimed that Ambani's Reliance has raised the objection that India’s telecom regulators have made a decision regarding satellite internet spectrum allocation in a rush without asking for feedback from the industry and asked to begin the consultation process all over again.

Tesla's owner responded to the report with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote that if the decision to auction is made after Reliance lobbying it “would be unprecedented.”

Moreover, later on Monday, while referring to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a specialized UN agency for digital technology, he wrote, “This spectrum was long designated by the ITU as shared spectrum for satellites.”

To note, India is a member of ITU and has signed a treaty regarding the regulations of satellite spectrum which advocates that allocation is a “limited natural resource” and must be done "rationally, efficiently and economically."

Atif Aslam dedicates romantic birthday wish to wife Sara Bharwana

Atif Aslam dedicates romantic birthday wish to wife Sara Bharwana

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date

Australia’s PM under fire for acquiring whooping amount of property

Australia’s PM under fire for acquiring whooping amount of property

Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release

Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release

Sci-Tech News

Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Google revamps Play Store layout to simplify app installation process
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Brazilian scientists uncover ancient reptile fossil from 237 million years ago
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
WhatsApp soon allows users to customize their video playback speed
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
SpaceX successfully hitches Starship booster in fifth flight test
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
TikTok’s internal documents reveal SHOCKING algorithm dangers
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
TikTok cuts hundreds of jobs in shift towards AI
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
WhatsApp enhances chat organization with new list limit feature
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Elon Musk’s Robotaxi to drive Uber out of business?
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Northern lights illuminate Britain’s skies in stunning purple and green display