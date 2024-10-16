Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date

The Kylie Cosmetic founder and the ‘Dune’ star get ‘cuddly’ during their dinner date night in New York

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date 

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are not missing any chance to go on cute date nights regardless of their hectic schedules.

Last week, the lovebirds were spotted having an intimate dinner date at Little Charli’s restaurant in New York City.

As per reports, the couple showed off plenty of sweet PDA as they enjoyed some Italian food together.

A source told PEOPLE, “Kylie and Timothée were very cuddly and very cute. They looked very much in love.”

And when it comes to the menu for the dinner date, they ordered standard meatballs.

As seen in the picture posted by Deuxmoi, Kylie donned a simple white tee and black pants. Meanwhile, Timothée went for a casual hoodie.

Earlier this month, a source told the media outlet that the makeup mogul and the renowned actor are “just a great couple” and “everyone loves them together.”

“They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together,” the insider explained.

Kylie and Timothée made a public debut at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023.

On the work front, Timothée is busy filming Marty Supreme in Manhattan, N.Y.C.

Atif Aslam dedicates romantic birthday wish to wife Sara Bharwana

Atif Aslam dedicates romantic birthday wish to wife Sara Bharwana

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date

Australia’s PM under fire for acquiring whooping amount of property

Australia’s PM under fire for acquiring whooping amount of property

Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release

Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release

Entertainment News

Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Patrick Mahomes reveals Taylor Swift's adorable bond with his daughter Sterling
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Taylor Swift appears to confirm marriage plans with Travis Kelce
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Kanye West hiding from Bianca Censori’s gangster father after targeting mother-in-law
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Justin Bieber’s mom faces criticism for leaving him to Diddy
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Anne Hathaway rocks Kamala Harris rally with ‘Somebody to Love’ performance
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Kanye West’s mother-in-law breaks cover after disgusting clash with him
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Diddy’s legal team breaks silence on Tony Buzbee’s explosive allegations
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek share strong bond despite fashion week incident
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Selena Gomez reflects on ‘special’ storytelling journey in ‘Emilia Pérez’
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
Taylor Swift makes huge announcement after enjoying baseball game with Travis Kelce