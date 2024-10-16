Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date 

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are not missing any chance to go on cute date nights regardless of their hectic schedules.
Last week, the lovebirds were spotted having an intimate dinner date at Little Charli’s restaurant in New York City.
As per reports, the couple showed off plenty of sweet PDA as they enjoyed some Italian food together.
A source told PEOPLE, “Kylie and Timothée were very cuddly and very cute. They looked very much in love.”
And when it comes to the menu for the dinner date, they ordered standard meatballs.
As seen in the picture posted by Deuxmoi, Kylie donned a simple white tee and black pants. Meanwhile, Timothée went for a casual hoodie.
Earlier this month, a source told the media outlet that the makeup mogul and the renowned actor are “just a great couple” and “everyone loves them together.”
“They’ve really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together,” the insider explained.
Kylie and Timothée made a public debut at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September 2023.
On the work front, Timothée is busy filming Marty Supreme in Manhattan, N.Y.C.