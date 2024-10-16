Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa offer peek into 'last few days' of shooting 'Housefull 5'

Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri were spotted enjoying some fun moments together.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Bajwa shared a delightful BTS footage, showcasing fun-filled moments with her Housefull 5 co-stars Jacqueline and Nargis.
The video radiates beauty and laughter, capturing the lively spirit of the girls and the movie in making.
Their playful antics suggest that friendships have to be cherished no matter what.
From dancing in the rain on the streets to soaking in the sunrise together, the ladies are setting some serious friendship goals.
She captioned the reel, “What the last few days looked like for me, and these two beautiful girls have my whole (heart emoticon).”
Fans could not stop but admire their infectious camaraderie with flower emojis.
"These beautiful ladies," wrote one fan.
"Unexpected trio in terms of beauty," the second penned.
The third chimed in, "The most diverse group of beauties."
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is slated to hit Indian theatres on June 6, 2025.