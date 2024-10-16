Entertainment

Sebastian Stan claps back at Trump's negative remarks on biopic 'The Apprentice'

Former US president Donald Trump dubbed his biopic ‘The Apprentice’ as ‘cheap’ and ‘defamatory’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Sebastian Stan, who portrayed the character of Donald J. Trump in his newly released biopic The Apprentice has called out the former US president over his negative remarks.

After the premiere of the biopic at  BFI London Film Festival, Stan accused Trump of trying to censor the movie and also urged the viewers to watch it to find out more about the controversial US figure.

Trump, who is also running for the president in the upcoming elections called The Apprentice “FAKE” and “CLASSLESS” 

“It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country,” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Sunday.

Reacting to Trumps' criticism of the film, Stan noted, “He’s been trying to censor this movie, and at the same time, he claims that he acknowledges free speech … I can’t think of anything more hypocritical.”

A Different Man actor told THR, that, “I don’t know, but what I do hope is that people, regardless of their opinion, are curious enough to try to dig deeper.”

“Because I think we’re living in a world where it’s so easy to be handed an opinion everywhere you turn," he added.

Urging the viewers to watch the film, Stan noted, “Forget the politics and just go in there and use your instinct and ask yourself: Do you trust this man? That’s what the movie is about.”

The Apprentice, released on October 11, 2024, depicts Trumps' antics as a New York City businessman in the 1970s and 1980s.

