Zendaya gets ‘obsessed’ with new ‘special’ campaign for clothing line

Zendaya has taken over social media with her enchanting pictures from a “special” campaign.
On Tuesday, the Dune actress posted adorable clips and pictures from her shooting in Switzerland with athletic brand, On.
In the first frame, she can be seen feeding grass to a goat. Zendaya also enjoyed a ride in another post.
During her recent conversation with Teen Vogue, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress got candid about her clothing line campaign.
She said, “This one was special because Switzerland has been a serious, serious trip, top of my list. Been wanting to go there for ages, and it just happens perfectly.”
“So for this campaign, we did it out in the Vals and it was gorgeous. It was so beautiful. I was like, I'm shooting in a postcard. And what's crazy about it is in the campaign photos, it almost looks like Photoshop, it looks fake. It is absolutely 1000% real,” Zendaya noted.
The model also revealed that her favorite part about the trip was “water fountains” straight from the mountains.
Zendaya wore Swiss Alps pieces from the brand’s Fall/Winter 24 Movement Collection.