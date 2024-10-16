Entertainment

Zendaya gets ‘obsessed’ with new ‘special’ campaign for clothing line

Zendaya posts adorable pictures from her ‘serious trip’ to Switzerland

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024


Zendaya has taken over social media with her enchanting pictures from a “special” campaign.

On Tuesday, the Dune actress posted adorable clips and pictures from her shooting in Switzerland with athletic brand, On.

In the first frame, she can be seen feeding grass to a goat. Zendaya also enjoyed a ride in another post.

During her recent conversation with Teen Vogue, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress got candid about her clothing line campaign.

She said, “This one was special because Switzerland has been a serious, serious trip, top of my list. Been wanting to go there for ages, and it just happens perfectly.”

“So for this campaign, we did it out in the Vals and it was gorgeous. It was so beautiful. I was like, I'm shooting in a postcard. And what's crazy about it is in the campaign photos, it almost looks like Photoshop, it looks fake. It is absolutely 1000% real,” Zendaya noted.

The model also revealed that her favorite part about the trip was “water fountains” straight from the mountains.

Zendaya wore Swiss Alps pieces from the brand’s Fall/Winter 24 Movement Collection.

Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation

Hoax bomb threat disrupts Indian airline flight operation
Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week

Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein

Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years

‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years

Entertainment News

‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Gigi Hadid gives special nod to Taylor Swift at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Week
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Shawn Mendes leaves fans mesmerized with powerful vocals at Nashville concert
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Sebastian Stan claps back at Trump's negative remarks on biopic 'The Apprentice'
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Cher, AE Edwards steal spotlight with cozy moments on Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Bella Hadid closes 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion show with angelic catwalk
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Britney Spears confesses ‘crazy girl crushes’ on Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & others
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet pack on PDA at romantic N.Y.C date
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Pregnant Margot Robbie desperately waits for ‘baby’s arrival’ after short film release
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Patrick Mahomes reveals Taylor Swift's adorable bond with his daughter Sterling
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Dave Grohl ‘seeking therapy’ to regain wife Jordyn Blum’s trust
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Taylor Swift appears to confirm marriage plans with Travis Kelce
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Kanye West hiding from Bianca Censori’s gangster father after targeting mother-in-law