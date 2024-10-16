Trending

Priyanka Chopra twirls and smiles amid snowfall in Crans-Montana

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
The Bluff actress Priyanka Chopra shares a little BTS from a campaign shoot in Switzerland
Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood dreams come true in Switzerland! 

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, PeeCee dropped a bunch of pictures from her shoot in Crans-Montana. 

In a video captured in slow motion, the Baywatch star was spotted twirling on the snow-covered ground and smiling. 

For the shoot, the superstar wore a long jacket paired with a blue co-ord set. 

PeeCee added the song Oh Meri Chandni from the late actors Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor movie titled Chandni. 

Sharing the clip, the superstar captioned, " Making my Bollywood dreams come true."


The actor geo-tagged the location as Crans Montana Alpes, Switzerland. 

At the same time, she also gave a glimpse of the food and beverages she relished in the snow-clad area which she captioned,  "Just a little BTS from my @perfectmomentsports @johnniewalker campaign shoot in Switzerland. Amongst an actual blizzard. But fun was had."

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy in shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two, starring Karl Urban. 

