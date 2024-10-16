Royal

King Charles spends a 'fantastic' evening without Queen Camilla

The British monarch enjoyed a wonderful night just a day before kicking of his first Australia visit as the Head of State

  • October 16, 2024


King Charles had whale of a time at Guildhal!

Amid the anticipation of his first official international trip to Australia and Samoa since ascending to the throne, Charles attended a special gala on Tuesday night to celebrate the discovery of London Symphony Orchestra.

The cancer-stricken monarch offered a look into his experience during the magical evening, where he was invited as the Patron of the LSO.

In a video shared by the Royal Family’s Instagram account, the 75-year-old could be seen receiving a warm welcome at the reception of the venue.

Charles looked dapper and in good health in a black and white three-piece suit. The video also captured him beaming with utter joy as he indulged in pre-performance conversations with other guest of the event.

The legendary Il Cannone—Niccolò Paganini’s 18th-century Guarneri del Gesù violin—was brought to life by Simon Zhu, with Sir Antonio Pappano conducting.

King Charles video was accompanied by a caption that read, “What a fantastic evening at the Guildhall! Last night, in our special gala for LSO Discovery, the legendary Il Cannone—Niccolò Paganini’s 18th-century Guarneri del Gesù violin—was brought to life by Simon Zhu, with Sir Antonio Pappano conducting.”

“We were also honoured to welcome His Majesty The King, Patron of the LSO, to share in this extraordinary moment,” it added.

In the comments section, royal fans gushed over his majesty's appearance at the event.

One user noted, "Wow... His look... So good see you your highness."

Another gushed, "Love the symphony! Sir, you’re looking well!! Love to see that, as well!"

King Charles and Queen Camilla will embark on their 11-day trip to Australia and Samoa on October 18, 2024.

Prince William’s spying dream comes true after 8 years
Royal family suffers loss of key royal 'needed' for 'modern monarchy'
Princess Diana’s brother confirms dating woman who has sued his ex-wife
Queen Camilla ‘seething in ager’ from Meghan Markle’s indecent photos
Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein
Prince William shares exciting news ahead of King Charles Australia trip
Kate Middleton marks ‘devastating’ event with emotional message
Sarah Ferguson pulls Princess Beatrice to royal duties on her birthday
Princess Tatiana speaks about ‘crying, hurting’ from divorcing Prince Nikolaos
Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton set to celebrate special occasion together
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle ‘envious’ with powerful move