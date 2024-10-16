Royal family suffers loss of key royal 'needed' for 'modern monarchy'

The Royal family has been through tumultuous times, with both King Charles and Kate Middleton being diagnosed with cancer in just a span of two months earlier this year.
Charles and Kate’s complete absence from the royal scene, followed by Prince William putting all his engagements on halt for months not only created a void, but also made everyone remember their estranged family members, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, two years after their marriage.
Since moving to the United States, the couple suffered many setbacks, especially, since airing their dirty laundries for the first time at Oprah Winfrey’s show.
Now when Harry and Meghan are emerging as a “power” couple, a royal commentator Jennie Bond thinks that the royal family could use Meghan for their own benefit to reshape monarchy in modern times.
"Meghan could have been such a credit to the Royal Family – she is an independent, forthright woman with her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes,” Jennie noted.
"She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs,” she added.
Jennie further noted, "I think the monarchy didn’t act as carefully as they should have done.”
"But Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva. She didn’t like what she saw, and she didn’t like her wings being clipped,” Jennie exclaimed.
It is pertinent to mention that Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer in January has completed her chemotherapy and resumed her royal engagements last month.
While King Charles is still under treatment.