Royal

Royal family suffers loss of key royal 'needed' for 'modern monarchy'

King Charles seemingly lost a key member of the Royal family who could reshape monarchy

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Royal family suffers loss of key royal needed for modern monarchy
Royal family suffers loss of key royal 'needed' for 'modern monarchy'

The Royal family has been through tumultuous times, with both King Charles and Kate Middleton being diagnosed with cancer in just a span of two months earlier this year.

Charles and Kate’s complete absence from the royal scene, followed by Prince William putting all his engagements on halt for months not only created a void, but also made everyone remember their estranged family members, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, two years after their marriage.

Since moving to the United States, the couple suffered many setbacks, especially, since airing their dirty laundries for the first time at Oprah Winfrey’s show.

Now when Harry and Meghan are emerging as a “power” couple, a royal commentator Jennie Bond thinks that the royal family could use Meghan for their own benefit to reshape monarchy in modern times.

"Meghan could have been such a credit to the Royal Family – she is an independent, forthright woman with her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes,” Jennie noted.

"She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs,” she added.

Jennie further noted, "I think the monarchy didn’t act as carefully as they should have done.”

"But Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva. She didn’t like what she saw, and she didn’t like her wings being clipped,” Jennie exclaimed.

It is pertinent to mention that Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with cancer in January has completed her chemotherapy and resumed her royal engagements last month.

While King Charles is still under treatment.

Princess Charlotte expresses heartfelt wish to follow her dreams amid royal duties

Princess Charlotte expresses heartfelt wish to follow her dreams amid royal duties
Varun Dhawan opens up about life as new dad: 'Still figuring it out'

Varun Dhawan opens up about life as new dad: 'Still figuring it out'
Prince William’s spying dream comes true after 8 years

Prince William’s spying dream comes true after 8 years
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED

Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED

Royal News

Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Princess Charlotte expresses heartfelt wish to follow her dreams amid royal duties
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Prince William’s spying dream comes true after 8 years
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Princess Diana’s brother confirms dating woman who has sued his ex-wife
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
King Charles spends a 'fantastic' evening without Queen Camilla
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Queen Camilla ‘seething in ager’ from Meghan Markle’s indecent photos
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Princess Rajwa enjoys football match with husband Crown Prince Hussein
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Prince William shares exciting news ahead of King Charles Australia trip
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Kate Middleton marks ‘devastating’ event with emotional message
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Sarah Ferguson pulls Princess Beatrice to royal duties on her birthday
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Princess Tatiana speaks about ‘crying, hurting’ from divorcing Prince Nikolaos
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Sarah Ferguson celebrates 65th birthday amid bubbling scandals
Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED
Princess Kate, Pippa Middleton set to celebrate special occasion together