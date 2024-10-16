Princess Diana’s brother confirms dating woman who has sued his ex-wife

Royal

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has confirmed his much-rumored relationship with the woman who has sued his ex-wife Karen Spencer.

In a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, the author verified that dating a Viking archaeologist named Cat Jarman.

He said, “Cat Jarman, who is my partner now actually, she’s a brilliant archaeologist. I met her because we both had the same publisher! But secondly – I know this sounds rather bizarre.”

“But she came to dig up a Roman villa on some land I’ve got. Richard, Cat, and I would end up together, and the three of us would just talk and talk and talk,” the 9th Earl Spencer added.

Just a few days back, it was reported that Charles Spencer’s girlfriend has filed a lawsuit against Karen Spencer for “misuse of private information,” although other details from the case weren’t revealed.

Hearsay about their romance caught wind right after he filed for divorcing his third wife back in June 2024.

Cat Jarman met Princess Diana’s brother in 2021, when “Prof Jarman led a search for the remains of an ancient Roman villa on grounds of the Earl’s private estate,” according to GB News.

Charles Spencer and her soon became co-hosts of a history podcast and also wrote a trivia book together.

