Baba Siddique's last words before brutal assassination REVEALED

Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique was brutally murdered in Bandra, Mumbai, on October 12

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Former Maharashtra MLA and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique was brutally murdered outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai, on Saturday, October 12.

Now, a report has revealed Siddique last words just before he died after taking a bullet.

"The bullets hit me, I won't survive, I will die," Siddique said seconds after being shot, according to party workers of NCP , as per Indian outlet Mid-day.

One of the NCP workers recounted the horrifying incident of Siddique murder.

“At around 11 am, Baba Siddique arrived at Zeeshan's office in Kherwadi with his son Zeeshan. A program was organised by the local community in Kherwadi, and both Baba and Zeeshan were invited. In the evening, Zeeshan and his father offered Namaz in the office,” the undisclosed worker shared.

He went on to share, “After Namaz, Zeeshan told his father that he was going near Chetna College to get some food. Zeeshan left the office, and Baba Siddique told him that he would also leave in tow to three minutes after finishing his work. The father-son duo had a meeting planned for the opening of a new project in Naupada on Sunday.”

After the incident Baba Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital around 9.30 pm, and was doctors declared dead after two hours.

