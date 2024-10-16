Princess Charlotte expresses heartfelt wish to follow her dreams amid royal duties

Princess Charlotte expressed her heartfelt desire for an 'ordinary' job, highlighting her longing for a simpler life despite her royal duties.
Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter made appearances at public events, has an aspiration to pursue her career as a nurse.
According to Mirror.UK, the source shared that Charlotte discussions with her father about the efforts of NHS personnel served as her inspiration.
The source said, "She's obviously just a little kid but still, Will and Kate swelled with pride."
She's such a caring little girl who also knows what she wants, so they wouldn't be surprised if she does take on nursing as one of her big causes when she's older," they told New Idea.
Notably in 2018, Prince George’s career aspirations were also revealed.
During a reception at Kensington Palace to celebrate Scotland Yard, Police Commissioner Jayne Richardson reminisced about her chat with William, mentioning: "We're only based just down the road in Kensington and I said to him 'Perhaps Prince George and Princess Charlotte could join the police cadets'."
William also shared George's dreams as he said: "[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police... cars, toys, everything."