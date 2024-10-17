Royal

Prince William reveals ‘big challenge’ and ‘agenda’ at Centrepoint Awards

The Prince of Wales demands attention in velvet suit at the Centrepoint Awards on October 16, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024


Prince William delivered a touching speech at the Centrepoint Awards and made some candid revelations about a “big challenge.”

The Prince of Wale, who has been patron of Centrepoint since 2005, attended the star-studded awards at the British Museum.

During his monologue, the future king appreciated the youth saying that “they have not only overcome homelessness to achieve their personal ambitions, but they are also all contributing to the communities in which they live – be that through teaching, fundraising or volunteering.”

While speaking about if he’s the perfect person to campaign against homelessness, he said, "Why else would I be here if I'm not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?"

William then highlighted how his project Homewards brought change in a small video from the upcoming ITV documentary, We Can End Homelessness.

The royal confessed that he has “no other agenda” than to desperately trying to help people who are in need.

He also admitted that his five-year Homewards project has been “a big challenge," adding that he “likes a big challenge.”

Prince then spoke about using his high-profile public platform to make a positive impact on the world.

