Bruce Springsteen reacts to Jeremy Allen White playing him in upcoming biopic

Bruce Springsteen is counting on an upcoming biopic that will put his life into the big screen’s spotlight!
In a brand new interview with Zach Bryan for Rolling Stone, he even uncorked his feelings about Jeremy Allen White portraying him in the movie that’s set around his 1982 Nebraska album.
“I’ve seen the scripts and I’ve talked to the director. They’re just putting it all together, so I don’t have an awful lot to say about it, but I’m excited about it happening,” the singer said.
He reflected, “It’ll be an interesting story.”
Bruce Springsteen then quickly went on to add that the film’s tale matches with a “really good” script, so the audience can expect it to be engaging rocker with the potential to keep them hooked.
“I feel good about the whole project,” he commented.
It was back in March 2024 when Variety had confirmed that Jeremy Allen White has been signed to play Bruce Springsteen in a biopic called Deliver Me from Nowhere.
Since the film is based on a book of the same name by author Wareen Zanes that received positive reviews, it might turn into a nice crowd-puller.