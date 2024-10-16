Entertainment

Travis Kelce dishes on favorite date night activity with Taylor Swift

  • by Web Desk
  • October 16, 2024
Travis Kelce dishes on favorite date night activity with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce dishes on favorite date night activity with Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce delights Swifties by sharing a sweet insight into his blooming romance with Taylor Swift.

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, the NFL player took the lid off from his and the Lover crooner’s favorite date night activity.

While talking, Travis’ brother and cohost Jason Kelce reacted to a photo of him with Taylor in the Big Apple, saying, “We saw you going out to eat, it looked like maybe.”

“You guys are out in New York City, you and Tay,” he added referring to Swift.

Responding to the Jason’s comment, Travis reveled, “That's what we do. We like to go out and eat.”

This inside tidbit about Taylor and Travis romance comes after the couple spotted on a double date with friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in New York’s Soho neighborhood, on Friday, October 11.

The next night, the pair was seen Kansas on another dinner date as they dined at Torrisi restaurant in N.Y.C.

Since the beginning of their romance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted exploring many great restaurants across the country.

