Travis Kelce’s 'love life' with Taylor Swift sparks debate ahead of NFL match

Travis Kelce has ignited a friendly debate over his “love life” with pop star Taylor Swift.
The NFL icon, who officially made his debut as a game show host on You Smarter Than a Celebrity, was subjected to a brutal roast by comedian Nikki Glaser.
During the second episode, The Only Mythology I Know Is My Love Life, of the show Nikki, 40, cracked a hilarious joke aimed at the player, "Do you have any motivational speech for Travis? Cause his life is, like, not going great.”
While taking a brutal dig at "his career" and "his love life" she said, "I think he just needs [some motivation]."
Travis replied, "I find motivation in everything.”
The latest episode of the show came after he was spotted with Taylor attending the Chilly Yankees vs. Guardians playoff game at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024.
Taylor and Travis have been spending some quality time together lately before both of them head back to their busy careers.
The Karma singer will kick off the final leg of her Eras Tour in Miami on October 18.
Similarly, the renowned footballer will also head back onto the field as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play against the San Francisco 49ers on October 21, 2024.