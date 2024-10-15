Thomas Tuchel in line to become third non-British manager of England team

German professional football manager Thomas Tuchel has engaged in discussions with the Football Association about the possibility of becoming the manager of the England national team.
The England team has been without a permanent manager since July 16 when England manager Gareth Southgate resigned two days after defeat by Spain in the 2024 European Championship final.
Later, Lee Carsley was appointed as interim manager with the intention of staying in the role throughout the autumn.
As per several sources, discussions are in the advanced stages, however no final decisions have been finalized yet.
Earlier reports suggest that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was also approached for this role.
If Tuchel is appointed, he will become the third non-British permanent manager of the England team after Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.
Tuchel, 51, served as Chelsea’s manager from January 2021 to September 2022, winning the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup before being sacked.