Thomas Tuchel in line to become third non-British manager of England team

The England's men team has been without a permanent manager since July 16, 2024

  October 15, 2024
German professional football manager Thomas Tuchel has engaged in discussions with the Football Association about the possibility of becoming the manager of the England national team.

The England team has been without a permanent manager since July 16 when England manager Gareth Southgate resigned two days after defeat by Spain in the 2024 European Championship final.

Later, Lee Carsley was appointed as interim manager with the intention of staying in the role throughout the autumn.

As per several sources, discussions are in the advanced stages, however no final decisions have been finalized yet.

Earlier reports suggest that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was also approached for this role.

If Tuchel is appointed, he will become the third non-British permanent manager of the England team after Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Tuchel, 51, served as Chelsea’s manager from January 2021 to September 2022, winning the Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup and Uefa Super Cup before being sacked.

Jonas Eidevall resigns as head coach of Arsenal football club
Kylian Mbappé breaks silence on 'fake news' of sexual assault allegations
Shaheen Afridi wishes Babar Azam happy 30th birthday amid test squad snub
Nigeria’s Super Eagles withdraw from Libya qualifier, call travel experience ‘disgraceful’
England captain Ben Stokes set to lead team in crucial Test match against Pakistan
PCB backs decision to drop Babar Azam from England’s test squad
THIS icon turns down Manchester United offer to replace Erik ten Hag
Novak Djokovic leaves China ‘in style’ after Shanghai Masters loss: See
NFL new sensation Caleb Williams all set to shine against Jaguars
Cristiano Ronaldo hails ‘important win’ over Poland in Nations League
Novak Djokovic all set to face Jannik Sinner in Shanghai Masters finals
MS Dhoni sets social media abuzz with stylish side-fade look