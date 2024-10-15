Rafael Nadal's retirement video becomes most liked tennis post

22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal continues to shatter records after his emotional retirement video has become the most-liked tennis post to date.
According to Sportskeeda, the Spanish tennis legend announced his retirement from international tennis in a heartfelt video on social media saying that he would retire after the Davis Cup finals in November.
Even though his retirement was expected as he missed almost the 2023 season due to injuries and participated in very limited tournaments in 2024, it still broke tennis fans' hearts across the world.
The 38-year-old said in his retirement video, “It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end, and I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.”
Moreover, his retirement video got an overwhelming response from social media users and has become the most-liked tennis video. It has gained over 4.3 million likes on Instagram and 394,000 likes on X (formerly Twitter).
Users have not only liked the post but also expressed their love and wishes for the tennis star in the comments. Numerous athletes, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, Coco Gauff, and David De Gea have also paid tribute to him in the comment section.
To note, Nadal made his first appearance after announcing his retirement as he arrived in Saudi Arabia for the Six King Slams semi-finals where we will either face Holger Rune or Carlos Alcaraz.