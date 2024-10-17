Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the reason behind making the big films!
During his guest appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, the Dunki star shared his thoughts while conversing Locarno Meets podcast that he does 'big films' for his parents, whom he lost very young age.
"There came a time that we wouldn't be doing it, and I moved on. But I was very keen to do such a film in my career," Shah Rukh said.
The Jawan star added, “My parents had passed away by the time I joined films, both of them were not alive. I don't know, for some reason, I always felt I'll make films which are very big, so that my mom and dad can see them from heaven.”
Expressing his childish thought, that his mother became a star after her death referring to the common belief among children that the departed souls transform into stars in the sky.
“I still think my mom's a star, and it works. I think I even know the star she is. So I just felt that if I made Devdas, she would really like it. She would appreciate it,” Shah Rukh added.
Notably, the Bollywood star gave a range of multiple hits including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas and Ra.One to his recent action thrillers, Jawan and Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly joining the team with daughter Suhana Khan for Sujoy Ghosh's King.