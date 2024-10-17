Trending

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'

Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts while conversing at 'Locarno Meets' podcast

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making big films
Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making big films

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed the reason behind making the big films!

During his guest appearance at the Locarno Film Festival, the Dunki star shared his thoughts while conversing Locarno Meets podcast that he does 'big films' for his parents, whom he lost very young age.

"There came a time that we wouldn't be doing it, and I moved on. But I was very keen to do such a film in my career," Shah Rukh said.

The Jawan star added, “My parents had passed away by the time I joined films, both of them were not alive. I don't know, for some reason, I always felt I'll make films which are very big, so that my mom and dad can see them from heaven.”

Expressing his childish thought, that his mother became a star after her death referring to the common belief among children that the departed souls transform into stars in the sky.

“I still think my mom's a star, and it works. I think I even know the star she is. So I just felt that if I made Devdas, she would really like it. She would appreciate it,” Shah Rukh added.

Notably, the Bollywood star gave a range of multiple hits including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Devdas  and Ra.One to his recent action thrillers, Jawan and Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly joining the team with daughter Suhana Khan for Sujoy Ghosh's King.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make MAJOR move before King Charles royal tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make MAJOR move before King Charles royal tour
Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goal with North West in new outing

Kim Kardashian sets mother-daughter goal with North West in new outing
Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan

China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan

Trending News

China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Varun Dhawan opens up about life as new dad: 'Still figuring it out'
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Feroze Khan drops unseen picture from ‘Humraaz’ set: SEE
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Selfies outside Salman Khan's house barred after gruesome murder of Baba Siddique
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Priyanka Chopra twirls and smiles amid snowfall in Crans-Montana
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Karan Johar greenlights Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Tauba Tauba'
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa offer peek into 'last few days' of shooting 'Housefull 5'
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Atif Aslam dedicates romantic birthday wish to wife Sara Bharwana
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Hiba Bukhari drops enchanting snaps from dreamy London getaway
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan confirm separation?
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Rajkummar Rao shares deeply personal moment amid 'VVKWWV' success
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates her brother's Dua-e-khair: Photos Inside
China preparing to ‘turn military exercise into conflict,’ claims Taiwan
Jacqueline Fernandez named 'Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity' of 2024