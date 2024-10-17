Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador

Saba Qamar has revealed “an eye-opening experience” experience as Pakistan’s first National Ambassador for child rights.
The Baaghi actress posted a video clip from her visit to a ruler area and penned a lengthy note.
Saba shared that as a national ambassador, she got to spend some time with children and women in Sindh.
“Listening to their stories, sharing smiles and seeing both their strength and struggles. It was an eye-opening experience. While there is so much beauty in their spirit, they still need so much more—basic necessities and support that many of us take for granted,” she wrote.
In one shot, the Hindi Medium star can be seen sitting on the ground with kids and having a emotional conversation with them.
Saba further added, “I’m reaching out to you because together, we can make a difference. I need your help, your ideas and your voice to bring hope to these communities. Let’s work together to create real change for them.”
She became the UNICEF ambassador on International Day of the Girl Child.
The Pakistani celebrity will use her public platform to advocate for children’s rights and issues affecting young people as an ambassador.