Liam Payne ex Maya in 'shock’ after calling his death ‘manipulation tactic’

The former One Direction star lost his life in Argentina after falling from hotel room balcony

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
Liam Payne’s ex-fiancée Maya Henry is in a state of “shock” over his death just a few days after claiming that the singer would often use death as a “manipulation tactic.”

The former One Direction singer passed away on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from his hotel room balcony in Argentina, leaving the whole music industry and his fans in shock.

As per as source revelation to Daily Mail, Maya is “right now obviously in shock,” after learning about Liam’s death by a member of her team.

However, just a few days ago, the YouTuber made an appearance on The Internet is Dead podcast and got candid about the singer’s mental health battle, alleging that Liam had been abusive in the relationship.

“He would always message me ever since we broke up [saying], ‘Oh, I’m not well. He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well,’” she said.

Maya Henry also described the Polaroid singer’s messages as a “manipulation tactic” for making her feel bad for him even though they had parted their ways.

She also revealed how the singer called her mom and begged her to have Maya contact him as he was not doing well.

“I’m not going to be around much longer. I don’t play with death,” said Liam Payne to Maya’s mother, to which the YouTuber expressed, “If you say this, I’m going to try and help you no matter what you’ve done. I think he took advantage of my family’s kindness.”

Maya Henry also disclosed how one of Liam Payne’s friends called her and asked not to release her fictional book, Looking Forward, for the sake of the singer’s mental health.

Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall

Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall

