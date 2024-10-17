Sports

Wayne Rooney expresses surprise over Tuchel’s appointment as England head coach

Wayne Rooney achieved 120 caps for England and 53 goals, a record only held by Harry Kane in March 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024
English association football manager Wayne Rooney opened up about Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as England’s head coach.

As per BBC Sports, he expressed, "I think he's [Tuchel] a very good coach, but surprised the FA have employed him.”

Rooney went on to share, “What the FA have built - and I was part of that and have seen first hand what they've built over the last 10, 15 years - it's been great.”

He further expressed, ”It's been a great platform for young coaches coming through, so I'm surprised they haven't gone in with one of their own.”

"But they've made the decision and I wish him all the best, and I hope he does well for us,” the former England captain added.

The England team has been without a permanent manager since July 16, when England manager Gareth Southgate resigned two days after defeat by Spain in the 2024 European Championship final.

Later, Lee Carsley was appointed as interim manager with the intention of staying in the role throughout the autumn.

Wayne Rooney achieved 120 caps for England and 53 goals, a record only held by Harry Kane in March 2023.

During his tenure, he played under six permanent managers, including Gareth Southgate, Steve McClaren, Roy Hodgson, and Sam Allardyce.

