Prince Harry’s UK return depends on ONE key condition of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has put forward one major condition for Prince Harry to return UK after they stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020.
The Sussexes shifted from Windsor to a lavish mansion in the Californian after they came to America.
As per Mirror, a royal expert Mr Quinn recently revealed one non-negotiable condition the Duchess of Sussex has made for their return to UK.
He said, "Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential. Meghan will never return to the UK and stay with her husband‘s relatives.”
Moreover, last year the royal couple were evicted and ordered to return the keys of their old home Frogmore Cottage after Harry released bombshell memoir, Spare.
The expert explained, "If the couple manage to find a permanent home and sort out the security issue they will certainly want to bring their children to the UK but it’s going to take a lot of diplomacy to get to the point where Archie and Lili are able to develop a genuine and warm relationship with their cousins."
Prince Harry has been reportedly looking for a new pad in his home country.