Zayn Malik on Liam Payne's tragic death: 'I lost a brother’

Zayn Malik moves on from “butt head” moments with Liam Payne and paid touching tribute to his late One Direction bandmate.
Liam passed away after he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16, 2024.
After the death of 1D’s heartthrob, Zayn could not help but think “selfishly” that there was so many more conversations he could have with his pal.
He never got to “thank” Liam for supporting him through some of the “most difficult times” in his life.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Zayn posted a lengthy message for his late bandmate.
He wrote “When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.”
Despite being younger than Zayn, Liam was always more sensible, headstrong, opinionated.
The Dusk Till Dawn singer noted that he had “always secretly respected [him] for it” adding, he was “the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, l was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional.”
Zayn felt like he “lost a brother” when he found out about Liam’s death. He revealed that now he only wants to hug him “one last time.”