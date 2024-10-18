Hania Amir offers fans winter fashion inspiration from Mayfair streets

Hania Amir made quite a style statement during a fun evening at the Hollywood singing sensation Billie Eilish's concert in Mayfair, London.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Ishqiya actress proved its sweater weather, as she slipped in a warm beige outfit paired with long boots for the concert.
The first image showcased Amir flashing her contagious smile, with her maroon lips doing the talking.
In the second, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress could be seen indulging in a fun banter with her friend while laughing out loud.
Before heading off to sleep, the superstar made sure to follow her strict skincare regimen followed by a rather cosy shot from her super comfy bed.
After a fun night out at the concert, the Sang-e-Mah actress expressed her post-concert cravings, "Dinner?"
On seeing the diva exude fashionista vibes in a wintry outfit, some of her die-hard admirers spammed the comments section with love and praise.
One user wrote, “Cuteness hang all Instagram.”
“Pookie,” the second added.
“Hania is a great example of Angel escaped from heaven,” effused the third.
“Dinner? With You? Yaaa sure,” the fourth chimed.
To note, the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actress touched down in London for the 9th Hum Style Awards and since then has been living up moments in the city, walking streets, shopping and exploring.
On the professional front, Hania Amir has grabbed headlines for her portrayal of Sharjeena in the drama serial Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.