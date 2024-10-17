Salman Khan to resume ‘Sikandar’ filming despite Lawrence Bishnoi threats?

Salman Khan is proving that he is a real life “Dabangg” amid ongoing death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi!
The Tiger Zinda Hai actor, who has been facing security issues since the assassination of his close friend, Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, is reportedly gearing up to continue the shoot of his upcoming film Sikandar.
Khan had cancelled all his shoots after hearing about the politician Siddique’s death, leading to speculations that the actor’s rest of the schedule might also get affected.
However, as per the Hindustan Times, the Dabangg actor’s manager denied the rumors and said that there’s no truth in the speculations.
“Salman sir always had security around him but lately additional 8-10 personnel have been added. They come for recce before he arrives,” revealed an insider close to the actor.
The source continued, “Only the schedule of 1-2 days has been delayed, but nothing major. It has also come to know that the schedule might get affected but not much. If shooting was earlier expected to finish by November or December, it will at max finish by January. But everyone’s safety is the priority right now.”
Meanwhile, another source has revealed that the Punjab-based gangster, Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has owned the murder of Siddique and has been threatening Salman Khan too.
Khan has been receiving threats from the gang for years due to his alleged involvement in killing two blackbucks, the Indian antelopes, which are considered sacred in Bishnoi community.
Salman Khan’s Sikandar is slated to release in 2025.