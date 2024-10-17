Iqra Aziz flaunts her impressive makeup skills in GRWM video

Iqra Aziz took her fans to the vanity room to showcase her impeccable make up skills.
The Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet actress turned to her Instagram account on Thursday to share an exciting Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video.
Iqra appeared sleepy in PJs as she kicked off the video with wet hair, giving off the impression that she has just taken shower.
The video then features the Suno Chanda actress applying under eye cream and wearing sun-block.
In a fast forwarded mode, the Instagram reel showed Iqra blow drying her hair and then doing rest of the make up.
By the end of the video, Iqra showcases her final look as she looked stunning in white sleeveless co-ord set.
She accentuated her look with golden hoops and a stylish wrist watch.
Iqra Aziz's fans couldn't help gushing over her style in the comments section.
One fan noted, "The urge to be as pretty as her!!"
Another noted, "What was that confused look about in the beginning of the video."
Iqra Aziz was last seen in Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet.