Trending

Iqra Aziz flaunts her impressive makeup skills in GRWM video

The 'Mannat Murad' actress offered a look into her 'get ready with me' moments in exciting video

  • by Web Desk
  • October 17, 2024


Iqra Aziz took her fans to the vanity room to showcase her impeccable make up skills.

The Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet actress turned to her Instagram account on Thursday to share an exciting Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video.

Iqra appeared sleepy in PJs as she kicked off the video with wet hair, giving off the impression that she has just taken shower.

The video then features the Suno Chanda actress applying under eye cream and wearing sun-block.

In a fast forwarded mode, the Instagram reel showed Iqra blow drying her hair and then doing rest of the make up.

By the end of the video, Iqra showcases her final look as she looked stunning in white sleeveless co-ord set.

She accentuated her look with golden hoops and a stylish wrist watch.

Iqra Aziz's fans couldn't help gushing over her style in the comments section.

One fan noted, "The urge to be as pretty as her!!"

Another noted, "What was that confused look about in the beginning of the video."

Iqra Aziz was last seen in Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet.

Bret Baier shares candid impressions of Kamala Harris after contentious interview

Bret Baier shares candid impressions of Kamala Harris after contentious interview
Salman Khan to resume ‘Sikandar’ filming despite Lawrence Bishnoi threats?

Salman Khan to resume ‘Sikandar’ filming despite Lawrence Bishnoi threats?
King Charles makes emotional confession about Australia before kicking off tour

King Charles makes emotional confession about Australia before kicking off tour
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall

Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall

Trending News

Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Varun Dhawan opens up about life as new dad: 'Still figuring it out'
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Feroze Khan drops unseen picture from ‘Humraaz’ set: SEE
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Selfies outside Salman Khan's house barred after gruesome murder of Baba Siddique
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Priyanka Chopra twirls and smiles amid snowfall in Crans-Montana
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Karan Johar greenlights Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of 'Tauba Tauba'
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa offer peek into 'last few days' of shooting 'Housefull 5'
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Atif Aslam dedicates romantic birthday wish to wife Sara Bharwana
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Hiba Bukhari drops enchanting snaps from dreamy London getaway
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan confirm separation?
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall
Rajkummar Rao shares deeply personal moment amid 'VVKWWV' success