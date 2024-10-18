Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour

Prince Harry received words of affirmation and a sweet title amid King Charles' Australia tour.
As the cancer-stricken monarch jetted off to Australia for his first international trip as a king, the Duke of Sussex received praises from a former royal staffer, who called Harry a "darling" and "cheeky chappie"
As per late Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretory, Ailsa Anderson, the 40-year-old was "media's darling" and "absolutely loved" by everyone until he exited the royal family in 2020 after stepping down from his duties, and moved to the US with wife Meghan Markle.
Anderson who worked for the former queen from 2001 to 2013, exclusively revealed to Sun, "I started in the palace in 2001 and finished at the end of 2013."
She went on to gush over the duke, "Harry was the media's darling. He was the war hero, he'd served in Afghanistan, he was a cheeky chappie."
Anderson further explained, "If you speak to royal correspondents who have been in the job a long time, they all absolutely loved Harry."
The former secretory also claimed that "Compared to William, in fact. William was seen as more serious and shy but Harry was the life and soul of the party."
"He couldn't do a thing wrong. And certainly when I spoke to him, he was funny and intelligent," she revealed.
When asked about the palace situation amid their rift with Harry and Meghan, she said, "Thank God I'm not there."
"I do think they're doing a brilliant job. I know quite a lot of the press officers there," Anderson noted.
"It's a tough job, it's relentless, it's 24/7. Even when you're on holiday, you're still getting media calls," she added.
This update comes shortly after Prince Harry sent the internet into frenzy with his impeccable surfing skills.