Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after landing in Australia

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Australia for a historic first tour as the monarch

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
King Charles and Queen Camilla shared the first message after landing in Australia.

The Buckingham Palace posted the touching message on its social media handles to express gratitude for receiving the “special welcome’ at Sydney Opera.

In a shared post, the palace wrote, “Thank you for the special welcome, Australia! The King and Queen have touched down in Sydney to begin their visit to Australia.”

They added, “The visit marks His Majesty’s first visit to a Realm as Sovereign.”


In the portrait, which was displayed at the Opera, Camilla wore a royal blue silk crepe dress by Fiona Clare and the Australian wattle brooch, a gift from the Australian people to Queen Elizabeth standing beside King Charles who donned a blue suit with a white shirt and light blue tie.

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in the country for a historic first tour to as monarch and head of state.

The plane landed in Sydney, at around 8:30 p.m., local time on October 18, 2024.

Australia’s governor-general Sam Mostyn, the King’s representative in the country, and her husband Simeon Beckett greeted them upon their official arrival.

King and Queen will then meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon.

Royal News

