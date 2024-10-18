Sci-Tech

WhatsApp updates Meta AI chatbot icon for a more seamless look

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and exciting updates to enhance the users’ experience

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
WhatsApp updates Meta AI chatbot icon for a more seamless look
WhatsApp updates Meta AI chatbot icon for a more seamless look

WhatsApp is recently rolling out a new branding icon for its chatbot, Meta AI!

As per several reports, this update was first seen in the latest beta version for Android 2.24.22.7 which is available on the Google Play Store.

The new icon, featuring a grey colour is the updated version of the previous bright colours, aligns more naturally into the recent theme.

Source:WABetaInfo
Source:WABetaInfo

A grey or toned-down colour of the icon fits better into the search bar, making the design look more unified while still allowing users to easily find MetaAI functionality.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have the latest updated version of the app and it is gradually rolling out to more users in the coming weeks.

In addition to these updates, WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and exciting updates to enhance the users’ experience.

WhatsApp is launching a new feature that allows users to see previously viewed status from the chats tab.

Tobacco usage among middle, high school students drops lowest in 25 years

Tobacco usage among middle, high school students drops lowest in 25 years
Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer

Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer
Discover how daily walking can boost your well-being

Discover how daily walking can boost your well-being
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'

Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'

Sci-Tech News

Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
YouTube enhances user experience with new features and upgrades
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Samsung's AI tools attract 40% of iPhone users to switch to Galaxy in UK
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Instagram takes safety measures to combat sextortion targeting teen users
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
WhatsApp to enable quick reactions with recently used emojis for all users
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Instagram simplifies profile sharing with exciting new digital cards for creators
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Meta layoffs spark uncertainty for WhatsApp and Instagram employees
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Australia to ban social media amid team isolation fear
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
EU AI Act checker reveals major compliance gaps in big tech’s AI practices
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
‘Comet of the Century’ lights the sky after 80,000 years
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Elon Musk Starlink to provide internet in Italy's remote areas
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Google revamps Play Store layout to simplify app installation process
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
WhatsApp introduces innovative feature for iOS to revisit status updates effortlessly