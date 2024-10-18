WhatsApp updates Meta AI chatbot icon for a more seamless look

WhatsApp is recently rolling out a new branding icon for its chatbot, Meta AI!
As per several reports, this update was first seen in the latest beta version for Android 2.24.22.7 which is available on the Google Play Store.
The new icon, featuring a grey colour is the updated version of the previous bright colours, aligns more naturally into the recent theme.
A grey or toned-down colour of the icon fits better into the search bar, making the design look more unified while still allowing users to easily find MetaAI functionality.
This feature is available to some beta testers who have the latest updated version of the app and it is gradually rolling out to more users in the coming weeks.
In addition to these updates, WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and exciting updates to enhance the users’ experience.
WhatsApp is launching a new feature that allows users to see previously viewed status from the chats tab.