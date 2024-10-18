Entertainment

Niall Horan reflects on touching memories of Liam Payne: ‘Goodbye forever’

One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony

  • October 18, 2024
Niall Horan has stepped forward to share his heartfelt tribute to the deceased former One Direction member Liam Payne.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, the singer dropped a nostalgic throwback photo of Liam with him.

He also shared the statement, “I'm absolutely devastated about the passing of my amazing friend, Liam. It just doesn't feel real.

The Magic singer added, “Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure.”

Niall continued, “All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness. We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime.”


Reflecting on his last meeting, he noted, “I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever.”

He concluded the touching message, “It's heartbreaking. My love and condolences go out to Geoff, Karen, Ruth, Nicoln and of course his son Bear. Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you brother, Nialler.”

To note, former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, local officials said.

