Entertainment

Cardi B’s ex Offset finds new love after breakup with rapper

Offset and Cardi B parted ways in July 2023 after spending seven years together

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025

Cardi B’s ex moves on with new girlfriend after parting ways with rapper  

Cardi B's ex-boyfriend and renowned rapper, Offset, is reportedly dating an Atlanta based supermodel, Melanie Jayda. 

According to TMZ magazine, the 33-year-old American rap icon was spotted alongside his new flame in Dubai, on January 1st, 2025. 

In the viral clips, Offset was seen helping Jayda in choosing a patterned scarf, while shopping in Chanel's store.

During the outing, the globally known rapper was wearing black trousers which he paired with a gray shirt. 

On the other hand, the Atlantic model wore a sleeveless maxi dress for the night out.

As per the media reports, the Open It Up hitmaker traveled to Dubai to celebrate New Year's Eve in United Arab Emirates, where the model also joined him. 

An insider close to the couple revealed that the two have only been dating for a "couple of weeks, and are not yet serious with each other."

The Swing My Way hitmaker "has been enjoying Melanie's company and vibe amid their new romance," the tipster added.

This first public appearance of Offset and his ladylove have came after his ex-girlfriend, Cardi B urged him to signed the divorce papers on December 25th, 2024.  

The Drip crooner filed for divorce from the rapper in July 2023, after spending seven years together. 

However, the duo has not settled their separation yet.

Cardi B and Offset are also parents to their three kids Kulture, six, Wave, three, and baby girl born in September 2024. 

Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone

Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?

Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return

Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return

Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition

Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Justin Baldoni next move against Blake Lively over harassment claims REVEALED
Justin Baldoni next move against Blake Lively over harassment claims REVEALED
David Fincher reflects on his meeting with Warner Bros. for 'Harry Potter'
David Fincher reflects on his meeting with Warner Bros. for 'Harry Potter'
Angelina Jolie calls out dishonest people after divorce from Brad Pitt finalized
Angelina Jolie calls out dishonest people after divorce from Brad Pitt finalized
Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'
Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'
Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy
Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy
Selena Gomez reveals her first ever kiss was with THIS Disney star
Selena Gomez reveals her first ever kiss was with THIS Disney star
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner focus on co-parenting over romance?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner focus on co-parenting over romance?
Travis Kelce takes meaningful step for Taylor Swift amid NFL series
Travis Kelce takes meaningful step for Taylor Swift amid NFL series
Zayn Malik to perform with Pakistani Band AUR in LA concert?
Zayn Malik to perform with Pakistani Band AUR in LA concert?
Kris Jenner takes Christmas ‘very seriously’ to rake in millions
Kris Jenner takes Christmas ‘very seriously’ to rake in millions
Jennifer Lopez drops new teaser of 'Unstoppable' after Golden Globes snub
Jennifer Lopez drops new teaser of 'Unstoppable' after Golden Globes snub