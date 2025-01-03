Cardi B’s ex Offset finds new love after breakup with rapper

Cardi B's ex-boyfriend and renowned rapper, Offset, is reportedly dating an Atlanta based supermodel, Melanie Jayda.
According to TMZ magazine, the 33-year-old American rap icon was spotted alongside his new flame in Dubai, on January 1st, 2025.
In the viral clips, Offset was seen helping Jayda in choosing a patterned scarf, while shopping in Chanel's store.
During the outing, the globally known rapper was wearing black trousers which he paired with a gray shirt.
On the other hand, the Atlantic model wore a sleeveless maxi dress for the night out.
As per the media reports, the Open It Up hitmaker traveled to Dubai to celebrate New Year's Eve in United Arab Emirates, where the model also joined him.
An insider close to the couple revealed that the two have only been dating for a "couple of weeks, and are not yet serious with each other."
The Swing My Way hitmaker "has been enjoying Melanie's company and vibe amid their new romance," the tipster added.
This first public appearance of Offset and his ladylove have came after his ex-girlfriend, Cardi B urged him to signed the divorce papers on December 25th, 2024.
The Drip crooner filed for divorce from the rapper in July 2023, after spending seven years together.
However, the duo has not settled their separation yet.
Cardi B and Offset are also parents to their three kids Kulture, six, Wave, three, and baby girl born in September 2024.