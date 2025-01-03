Entertainment

Justin Baldoni next move against Blake Lively over harassment claims REVEALED

The 'Five Feet Apart' star lawyer shared Justin Baldoni's plans to respond to the 'Gossip Girl' star's allegation

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Justin Baldoni next move against Blake Lively over harassment claims REVEALED
Justin Baldoni next move against Blake Lively over harassment claims REVEALED

Justin Baldoni is reportedly preparing to sue his It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively following her sexual harassment complaint.

As per the report, the Five Feet Apart star lawyer shared that the actor/director plans to respond to the Gossip Girl star's allegations with his own countersuit.

Questioned on NBC News on January 2, about his client’s plan to sue Lively, attorney Bryan Freedman replied, "Absolutely ... yes."

"We plan to release every single text messages between the two of them," Freedman told the outlet.

He added, "We want the truth to be out there. We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."

According to the PEOPLE, Lively lodged the suit against Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios (his production company behind It End with Us), his publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan.

However, Freedman did not reveal the timeline when Baldoni's countersuit will be filed, but a source with knowledge of the lawsuit said it will be filed "soon."

To note, the recent report came after Baldoni sued The New York Times for libel in response to its Dec. 21 article "‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine."

In a suit, they claimed that the newspaper used “‘cherry-picked’ and altered communications stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced to mislead" in its article regarding Lively's lawsuit.

Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone

Prince Edward faces pressure to impress Sophie on her big milestone
Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?

Zara Tindall, Mike take key steps to repair relations with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return

Prince Harry's pal makes emotional plea for him after Meghan Markle's spotlight return

Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition

Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cardi B’s ex Offset finds new love after breakup with rapper
Cardi B’s ex Offset finds new love after breakup with rapper
David Fincher reflects on his meeting with Warner Bros. for 'Harry Potter'
David Fincher reflects on his meeting with Warner Bros. for 'Harry Potter'
Angelina Jolie calls out dishonest people after divorce from Brad Pitt finalized
Angelina Jolie calls out dishonest people after divorce from Brad Pitt finalized
Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'
Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'
Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy
Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy
Selena Gomez reveals her first ever kiss was with THIS Disney star
Selena Gomez reveals her first ever kiss was with THIS Disney star
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner focus on co-parenting over romance?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner focus on co-parenting over romance?
Travis Kelce takes meaningful step for Taylor Swift amid NFL series
Travis Kelce takes meaningful step for Taylor Swift amid NFL series
Zayn Malik to perform with Pakistani Band AUR in LA concert?
Zayn Malik to perform with Pakistani Band AUR in LA concert?
Kris Jenner takes Christmas ‘very seriously’ to rake in millions
Kris Jenner takes Christmas ‘very seriously’ to rake in millions
Jennifer Lopez drops new teaser of 'Unstoppable' after Golden Globes snub
Jennifer Lopez drops new teaser of 'Unstoppable' after Golden Globes snub