Justin Baldoni next move against Blake Lively over harassment claims REVEALED

Justin Baldoni is reportedly preparing to sue his It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively following her sexual harassment complaint.
As per the report, the Five Feet Apart star lawyer shared that the actor/director plans to respond to the Gossip Girl star's allegations with his own countersuit.
Questioned on NBC News on January 2, about his client’s plan to sue Lively, attorney Bryan Freedman replied, "Absolutely ... yes."
"We plan to release every single text messages between the two of them," Freedman told the outlet.
He added, "We want the truth to be out there. We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."
According to the PEOPLE, Lively lodged the suit against Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios (his production company behind It End with Us), his publicist Jennifer Abel and crisis publicist Melissa Nathan.
However, Freedman did not reveal the timeline when Baldoni's countersuit will be filed, but a source with knowledge of the lawsuit said it will be filed "soon."
To note, the recent report came after Baldoni sued The New York Times for libel in response to its Dec. 21 article "‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine."
In a suit, they claimed that the newspaper used “‘cherry-picked’ and altered communications stripped of necessary context and deliberately spliced to mislead" in its article regarding Lively's lawsuit.