Travis Kelce takes meaningful step for Taylor Swift amid NFL series 

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is reportedly ready to make key sacrifices in his athletic career for a bright future with his pop star girlfriend.
An insider close to the couple recently revealed to Daily Mail that the 35-year-old NFL player has decided to take an early retirement to start a family with the Bad Blood hitmaker.
The tipster claimed that although Travis is not ready to retire, but if his team Kansas City Chiefs will win a third consecutive Super Bowl, he may choose to retire after the expiration of his contract in 2027.
While predicting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's upcoming plans with his lady love, the source added that the footballer will, "ride off into the sunset and look to start a family with Taylor anywhere she wants, which is leaning towards Nashville."
"New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home. But she is growing, as is their relationship, and she feels that it is time for her to establish roots in the ground for her future," the insider said.
Despite these remarks, Taylor and Travis, who began dating each other in September 2023, have not confirmed any plans regarding their possible relocation or his retirement.