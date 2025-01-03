Zayn Malik to perform with Pakistani Band AUR in LA concert?

Zayn Malik is reportedly set to perform alongside renowned Pakistani Band AUR in Los Angeles.
Taking to Instagram, a fan page with username 'zayntrece' revealed that the boyband will open the show in the City of Angeles for the former One Direction vocalist on January 29th and 31st, 2024.
They caption the post, "The band AUR will be present at Zayn's shows in Los Angeles, CA."
As the post gained popularity on social media, several fans flooded the comments section, asking for the confirmation of this surprising update.
One fan commented, "This is making me jealous. LA peeps are too lucky...Zayn prolly will sing live in urdu and will they sing Tu Hai Kahaan, okay now lemme go sulk why were we in UK so unluckyyyyyyy."
"We need confirmation of this," another admirer enthusiastically asked.
"Whaaaattttt why didn't they come to UK?...a lot of urdu speaking fans would've understood the whole lyrics!!" a third fan penned.
In 2023, the Night Changes hitmaker collaborated with the popular band in the remake of their superhit song Tu Hai Kahan [Where are you.]
However, neither Zayn nor AUR band's representative have publicly confirmed the possible collaboration.
It is pertinent to mention, Zayn Malik is currently promoting his fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs, which initially released in May, 2024.