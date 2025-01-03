Entertainment

Zayn Malik to perform with Pakistani Band AUR in LA concert?

Zayn Malik is currently promoting his fourth studio album 'Room Under the Stairs' in ongoing world tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Zayn Malik to perform with Pakistani Band AUR in LA concert?
Zayn Malik to perform with Pakistani Band AUR in LA concert?

Zayn Malik is reportedly set to perform alongside renowned Pakistani Band AUR in Los Angeles. 

Taking to Instagram, a fan page with username 'zayntrece' revealed that the boyband will open the show in the City of Angeles for the former One Direction vocalist on January 29th and 31st, 2024.

They caption the post, "The band AUR will be present at Zayn's shows in Los Angeles, CA."

As the post gained popularity on social media, several fans flooded the comments section, asking for the confirmation of this surprising update.

One fan commented, "This is making me jealous. LA peeps are too lucky...Zayn prolly will sing live in urdu and will they sing Tu Hai Kahaan, okay now lemme go sulk why were we in UK so unluckyyyyyyy." 

"We need confirmation of this," another admirer enthusiastically asked.

"Whaaaattttt why didn't they come to UK?...a lot of urdu speaking fans would've understood the whole lyrics!!" a third fan penned. 

In 2023, the Night Changes hitmaker collaborated with the popular band in the remake of their superhit song Tu Hai Kahan [Where are you.]

However, neither Zayn nor AUR band's representative have publicly confirmed the possible collaboration. 

It is pertinent to mention, Zayn Malik is currently promoting his fourth studio album Room Under the Stairs, which initially released in May, 2024.    

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Brisbane International by Reilly Opelka

Novak Djokovic knocked out of Brisbane International by Reilly Opelka
Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'

Beyoncé broke Zendaya's heart on her 13th birthday: 'I was devastated'
How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners

How to protect your dog during winter? Essential tips for pet owners
Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy

Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy
Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy
Ariana Grande sparks buzz over Glinda’s sexuality in 'Wicked' sequel amid controversy
Selena Gomez reveals her first ever kiss was with THIS Disney star
Selena Gomez reveals her first ever kiss was with THIS Disney star
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner focus on co-parenting over romance?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner focus on co-parenting over romance?
Travis Kelce takes meaningful step for Taylor Swift amid NFL series
Travis Kelce takes meaningful step for Taylor Swift amid NFL series
Kris Jenner takes Christmas ‘very seriously’ to rake in millions
Kris Jenner takes Christmas ‘very seriously’ to rake in millions
Jennifer Lopez drops new teaser of 'Unstoppable' after Golden Globes snub
Jennifer Lopez drops new teaser of 'Unstoppable' after Golden Globes snub
Brad Pitt enjoys first outing with Ines de Ramon after Angelina Jolie divorce
Brad Pitt enjoys first outing with Ines de Ramon after Angelina Jolie divorce
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: A Love Story
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: A Love Story
Justin Bieber, Hailey's son Jack Blues brings couple closer than ever
Justin Bieber, Hailey's son Jack Blues brings couple closer than ever
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose opens up on dad's challenging time
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose opens up on dad's challenging time