Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese

King Charles along with Queen Camilla landed in Australia on October 18, to mark their first official visit

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese
King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese

King Charles and Queen Camilla reflected on their first official meeting with Australian Prime Minister PM Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon.

Buckingham Palace took the social media on Friday, to express the feeling of the British Monarch’s meeting with the Aussie premiere.

The Palace shared the portrait of the King and Queen standing alongside Albanese and his partner Jodie.

It is shared alongside the caption, “It was a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (@albomp) and Ms Haydon, upon arrival in Sydney.”


In their plan, the monarch will also visit Parliament House in Canberra for a welcome by Prime Minister Albanese.

Notably, King Charles along with Queen Camilla landed in Australia to mark their first official visit after accumulating the British throne.

The King and Queen were attended for their official arrival by Australia’s governor-general Sam Mostyn, the King’s representative in the country, and her husband Simeon Beckett.

The pair plans to stay in Australia for a few days before travelling to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).


Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce roasts her bestie Blake Lively with brother Jason

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce roasts her bestie Blake Lively with brother Jason
Niall Horan reflects on touching memories of Liam Payne: ‘Goodbye forever’

Niall Horan reflects on touching memories of Liam Payne: ‘Goodbye forever’
King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese

King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country

Royal News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after landing in Australia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Prince Andrew’s new ‘tactic’ to hold onto Royal Lodge REVEALED
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
King Charles, Queen Camilla release delightful video message amid Australia tour
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Prince Harry’s UK return depends on ONE condition of Meghan Markle
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Prince William cracks naughty joke after dog jumps at him during latest appearance
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
King Charles once ‘shrieked’ at food wrap: New book reveals
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Prince Harry pushes permanent return to UK further away than ever
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls South Korea ‘hostile’ country
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit