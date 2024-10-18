King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese

King Charles and Queen Camilla reflected on their first official meeting with Australian Prime Minister PM Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon.
Buckingham Palace took the social media on Friday, to express the feeling of the British Monarch’s meeting with the Aussie premiere.
The Palace shared the portrait of the King and Queen standing alongside Albanese and his partner Jodie.
It is shared alongside the caption, “It was a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (@albomp) and Ms Haydon, upon arrival in Sydney.”
In their plan, the monarch will also visit Parliament House in Canberra for a welcome by Prime Minister Albanese.
Notably, King Charles along with Queen Camilla landed in Australia to mark their first official visit after accumulating the British throne.
The King and Queen were attended for their official arrival by Australia’s governor-general Sam Mostyn, the King’s representative in the country, and her husband Simeon Beckett.
The pair plans to stay in Australia for a few days before travelling to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).