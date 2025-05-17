King Charles wishes luck to Remember Monday ahead of Eurovision Finale 

King Charles is wishing a good luck to the UK’s Eurovision 2025 entry, Remember Monday, ahead of tonight’s grand final in Basel, Switzerland.
The monarch extended his heartfelt support to the country-pop trio with heartfelt gesture hours before Saturday night’s Grand Final.
Taking to its Instagram account on Saturday, May 17, the Royal Family shared a video featuring the Band of the Irish Guards performing outside Buckingham Palace.
“THIS just happened,” the monarch wrote in the caption, referring the performance video.
He further expressed, “Wishing @RememberMonday_ the very best of luck in the @Eurovision Final in Basel this evening!”
Remember Monday, composed of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull, and Charlotte Steele, are the first all-female group to represent the UK at Eurovision since 1999.
As the UK’s entry, the all-female trio will perform their song What The Hell Just Happened? in hopes to win the coveted glass microphone trophy.
Fans' reaction
King Charles' support for the band ignited a wave of enthusiasm among fans as they rushed to the comment section to cheer them.
"Good Luck Girls. You are gonna smash it. The nation is behind you," a user wrote.
While another added, "We’re trying to win this year for sure."
"Fantastic support! Wonderful," added the third.
About Eurovision
The Eurovision Song Contest is an annual televised competition organised by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).
For the 2025 edition of the competition, the theme is "Welcome Home", in reference to the first contest. held in Switzerland in 1956.