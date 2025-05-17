World

Verstappen opens up on Emilia-Romagna Qualifying disappointment

Max Verstappen missed pole position at Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
Verstappen opens up on Emilia-Romagna Qualifying disappointment
Verstappen opens up on Emilia-Romagna Qualifying disappointment

Max Verstappen has broke silence on missing the pole position during Qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

According to Formula1, the Red Bull driver on Saturday, May 17, 2025, narrowly missed out on pole position after finishing three-hundredths down on McLaren rival Oscar Piastri after an incident-packed, disrupted session at the Imola circuit.

Asked to reflect on his session, Verstappen said: “I think everything was going really well, it’s just this softest compound is very difficult to keep alive around the lap. Sector 1 was good, and then the tyres fell away from me – from there onwards like tiny margins.”

“It was cool, but then you could see George, he set his lap on the mediums, so maybe they were a bit too soft for this track. For us, at least, it was a bit more difficult to extract the most out of it, I felt a bit happier on the medium,” he added. 

Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon

Dua Lipa drops series of snaps from Radical Optimism Tour in Lyon

World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal

World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty

King Charles, Edward make joint appearance ahead of Duke’s major royal duty
Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles

Prince William heads to FA final after marking royal event with King Charles

World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
World's best airport to get bigger and better with new terminal
Why ginger cats are mostly male? Scientists reveal genetic reason
Why ginger cats are mostly male? Scientists reveal genetic reason
Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Kentucky, Missouri tornadoes declared ‘mass casualty event’ after 21 die
Elon Musk AI company breaks silence on Grok's 'white genocide' claims
Elon Musk AI company breaks silence on Grok's 'white genocide' claims
James Comey’s viral ‘8647’ post: Trump breaks silence amid growing pressure
James Comey’s viral ‘8647’ post: Trump breaks silence amid growing pressure
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments
Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt note to Eagles' player after his viral compliments
New Orleans jail break: Ten inmates flee through toilet hole, leave mocking notes
New Orleans jail break: Ten inmates flee through toilet hole, leave mocking notes
AI video of European leaders as toddlers sparks viral reactions at Albania Summit: Watch
AI video of European leaders as toddlers sparks viral reactions at Albania Summit: Watch
Ivanka Trump's six-word message to Theo Von goes viral
Ivanka Trump's six-word message to Theo Von goes viral
Joe Biden's audio leak sparks fresh controversy over memory issues
Joe Biden's audio leak sparks fresh controversy over memory issues
Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown
Melania Trump's bronze statue 'mysteriously' vanishes in Slovenian hometown
Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud
Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud