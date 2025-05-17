Verstappen opens up on Emilia-Romagna Qualifying disappointment

Max Verstappen has broke silence on missing the pole position during Qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
According to Formula1, the Red Bull driver on Saturday, May 17, 2025, narrowly missed out on pole position after finishing three-hundredths down on McLaren rival Oscar Piastri after an incident-packed, disrupted session at the Imola circuit.
Asked to reflect on his session, Verstappen said: “I think everything was going really well, it’s just this softest compound is very difficult to keep alive around the lap. Sector 1 was good, and then the tyres fell away from me – from there onwards like tiny margins.”
“It was cool, but then you could see George, he set his lap on the mediums, so maybe they were a bit too soft for this track. For us, at least, it was a bit more difficult to extract the most out of it, I felt a bit happier on the medium,” he added.