Prince Edward to represent King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration

Prince Edward is set to stand in for King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration.

On Saturday, May 17, GB News reported that the Duke of Edinburgh has been given the responsibility of representing the Royal Family at the Pontifical Mass.

At the ceremony, the Prince will mark his attendance on behalf of King Charles or Prince William.

The inauguration Mass of Pope Leo, who is elected as the 267th Pontiff and Bishop of the Catholic Church, is set to take place on Sunday morning, May 18, at St. Peter’s Square in Rome.

According to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, "The Duke of Edinburgh will represent His Majesty at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV."

It was also shared that Prince Edward’s wife, Duchess Sophie, will not be accompanying him at the event.

British Royals at former popes’ inaugurations and funerals:

i- Pope Francis (2013 – 2025):

In 2013, the Duke of Gloucester represented the late Queen Elizabeth II at the inauguration of Pope Francis – the predecessor of Pope Leo XIV.

His funeral was attended by Prince William on behalf of King Charles in 2025.

ii- Pope Benedict XVI (2005 – 2013):

For Pope Benedict XVI’s ascension, Prince Philip stood in for the former Queen in 2005.

While no British Royal attended the late Pope’s funeral, King Charles extended his condolence to Pope Francis in 2023.

iii- Pope John Paul II (1978 – 2005):

At Pope John Paul II’s inauguration in 1978, the Duke of Norfolk, Miles Fitzalan-Howard, represented late Queen Elizabeth II.

Pope John Paul’s funeral was attended by the then-Prince Charles (now King Charles).

