Rafael Nadal makes shocking statement about his last match

Sports

Spanish tennis star announced he would play his last international match at the Davis Cup finals

  by Web Desk
  October 18, 2024
22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal made a shocking statement about the last match of his career, the Davis Cup finals.

According to ESPN, Nadal, who lost the Six Kings Slam semi-finals to Carlos Alcaraz, said that he will only play Davis Cup finals when he is 100% assured that he will win the match.

The 37-year-old said, “Emotionally, I'm sure I'll be ready. Physically and in terms of tennis level, there remains a month left to prepare. I will try to be in good shape to help the team to win. If I don't feel ready for the singles, I'll be the first one to say. Be 100% sure, I will not be on the court if I don't feel ready to win my match."

Rafa, who could still partner Alcaraz in the Davis Cup doubles, once again praised the 21-year-old for his amazing display of the game and said that he will always remain on stand-by to help him even after his retirement.

He asserted, “He's going to do very well with what he's got. He's learning all the time. We can see he's developing in every way. But of course, I'll be ready whenever he wants to call me."

For the unversed, Nadal on October 10, 2024, announced that he is taking retirement from international tennis and the Davis Cup finals will be the last match of his career.

Nadal will now face Novak Djokovic in the third-fourth match playoff in the Six Kings Slam on Saturday, October 19, 2024, after both lost their semi-finals.

