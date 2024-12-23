Kylian Mbappé believes his ‘settling-in period’ in Real Madrid is over now

French professional footballer Kylian Mbappe was over the moon after he helped his club Real Madrid to win against Sevilla.
According to Associated Press, Real Madrid defeated Sevilla 4-2 on Saturday, December 21, 2024, in La Liga.
Former Paris Saint-Germain F.C. player, after helping Madrid to the match with his early goal, felt that he had finally bounced back after hitting “rock bottom.”
Mbappé, after winning the match, said, “I know I have a lot more to give. The last few games I’ve played better, I took a lot of positives from the Bilbao game, when I hit rock bottom,” which made him realise that “I have to give my all for this jersey and play with personality.”
The 26-year-old expressed that he now feels comfortable with the team as his settling period is over.
The France star asserted, “I think we now know each other better. I’ve joined the team, and that changed a lot of things. The settling-in period is over, as the coach says. I feel very comfortable in the team, and I play better with the others on the field. The team is playing much better.”
Furthermore, after winning the latest match, Madrid has moved to second place in La Liga ahead of rivals Barcelona.