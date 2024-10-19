Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to smashing UK Charts '71-year' record

The ‘Espresso’ singer has broken a 71 years old UK Charts record with her superhit songs

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter is getting “sweet taste” of her historic success!

On Friday, October 18, the official UK Charts announced that the Espresso singer has become the first ever artist in 71 years and second overall in the charts history to spend 20 weeks at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart in a calendar year.

Carpenter’s Taste has been on Number 1 for the eighth consecutive week now. Before Taste, Espresso spent 7 weeks at Number 1, followed by Please Please Please for 5 consecutive weeks on the first place.

Reacting to her milestone success, Sabrina Carpenter turned to her Instagram stories on Friday night, October 18, and shared a screenshot of her record-breaking achievement.

“Need to get my ass to the UK and individually hug every single one of you. Thank you so much!!!” penned the singer as she expressed gratitude to her ardent fans.

This major milestone comes during the Nonsense singer’s ongoing fifth concert tour, Short N’ Sweet, which is to promote her sixth studio album of the same name.

The singer is currently on the North American leg of her superhit tour and is scheduled to perform at Lenovo Center in Raleigh on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

