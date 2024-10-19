Trending

Shraddha Kapoor discusses pay parity in the Industry

  by Web Desk
  October 19, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her film Stree 2, has shared her views about the remuneration of stars in the industry.

At a recent launch event, the Half Girlfriend actress openly reflected on the transformation of the film industry since her debut with Teen Patti in 2010.

“My earnings have significantly increased over the past 14 years. Whatever is going to work positively in the making of a film, the way it is supposed to be made, those calls the producers will have to take, “ the ABCD 2 star revealed.

She added, “It’s their vision. I feel like there are a few who have long-term vision and really know where the industry is headed. There is no uniform way which everybody is following.”

“Some producers have a forward-looking approach in understanding the industry’s future trajectory," Shraddha further noted. 

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapooor’s latest hit Stree 2 marked an important milestone in her career.

The horror-comedy sequel to the hit 2018 Stree became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all times, minting over Rs 800 crore at the box office.  

