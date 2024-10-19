Royal

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle take different approaches for common purpose

The Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales possess different ways to use their star power

  October 19, 2024


Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are being compared for their approaches on similar and a very noble cause.

Both royal ladies have always remained in the limelight for the work they are doing for peoples’ welfare and help.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, have been working on various projects, dedicated for the mental health of youngsters and children.

While, the Prince and Princess of Wales have also been actively running charitable organizations for the needy people.

However, a royal correspondent, Jennie Bond analyzed that both Meghan and Kate are using their star powers in different ways.

Comparing Meghan’s swanky appearance at the LA Children’s Hospital Gala event last month and Princess Kate’s low-key meet up with a cancer-stricken photographer Lizz Hatton at the Windsor castle, Jennie noted, “Catherine and Meghan are indeed two very different women and are now on very different paths.”

“Everything Catherine does is to help others, the disadvantaged, the young, and now those suffering from cancer,” she added.

“It’s not for money, or fame or self-aggrandizement. It is to help people who are in trouble or difficulty and to do good,” the royal correspondent added of Kate, who just recovered from cancer after nine months.

Jennie further explained, “I believe Meghan is also using her star power to bring attention to certain causes and people who need help.”

“The campaign that she and Harry have started to limit the dangers of the digital world to our children is admirable. But she is also very active in the commercial world,” she noted.

Jennie Bond insisted that, “There is nothing wrong with that – Harry and Meghan were quite transparent when they left the royal family that they wanted the freedom to earn their living in the commercial world, so we should not be surprised when we see her building her brand.”

Kate Middleton is back to her royal duties after cancer recovery, while Meghan Markle is currently focused on her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and upcoming Netflix project.

