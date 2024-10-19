Trending

Diljit Dosanjh marks new milestone amid his Dil-Luminati tour

Diljit Dosanjh will wrap up his musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh will wrap up his musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh will wrap up his musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29, 2024 

Punjabi rapper Diljit Dosanjh has become the first artist to feature on the cover of the inaugural print edition of Billboard Canada.

Turning to Instagram on Friday, the Chandigarh Mein star in collaboration with the official page of Billboard Canada released exclusive photos of Dosanjh. 

The post also included behind-the-scene glimpses from the rapper's glitzy Dil-Luminati tour, which resonated with fans across North America and beyond. 

“Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition of Billboard (@billboardca). It marks a monumental moment for the iconic publication,” the post read.

Further adding, “This exclusive edition includes never-before-seen photos, an in-depth interview with the Punjabi superstar, and behind-the-scenes stories from his record-breaking Dil-Luminati tour."


 "Available in four unique covers, including a surprise edition with limited signed copies by Diljit himself. Explore more at ca.billboard.com," it read. 

It is pertinent to mention that the print edition will be available for purchase either individually or as a box set.

Basking in the success of his Dil-Luminati tour the Punjabi sensation has bagged a music collaboration for the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which features American rapper Pitbull and India’s very popular Diljit Dosanjh.  

Andrew Garfield credits Jessica Chastain for generous act amid his mother's final days

Andrew Garfield credits Jessica Chastain for generous act amid his mother's final days
Mawra Hocane shares 'favourite memory' with mom on her birthday

Mawra Hocane shares 'favourite memory' with mom on her birthday

Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on world's worsening security situation

Italy Defence Minister warns G7 on world's worsening security situation
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement

Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement

Trending News

Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Mawra Hocane shares 'favourite memory' with mom on her birthday
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Shraddha Kapoor reflects on dating ‘alcoholic partner,’ being ‘Half Girlfriend’
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Hania Aamir pens sweet birthday wish to Yashma Gill
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Alia Bhatt resembles daughter Raha in never-before-seen photos: SEE
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from film's set
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Saba Qamar shares her ultimate morning bliss
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Shraddha Kapoor discusses pay parity in the Industry
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Durefishan Saleem lives up her Bollywood dream in exquisite maroon saree
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Hania Aamir unleashes her inner dinosaur at London Science Museum
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Priyanka Chopra shares video of busy Mumbai streets
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Alia Bhatt makes powerful move after 'Jigra' failure
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with historic achievement
Kartik Aaryan signed as lead in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'?