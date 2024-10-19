Diljit Dosanjh marks new milestone amid his Dil-Luminati tour

Punjabi rapper Diljit Dosanjh has become the first artist to feature on the cover of the inaugural print edition of Billboard Canada.
Turning to Instagram on Friday, the Chandigarh Mein star in collaboration with the official page of Billboard Canada released exclusive photos of Dosanjh.
The post also included behind-the-scene glimpses from the rapper's glitzy Dil-Luminati tour, which resonated with fans across North America and beyond.
“Diljit Dosanjh will make global history as the first Indian artist to be featured cover-to-cover in a special edition of Billboard (@billboardca). It marks a monumental moment for the iconic publication,” the post read.
Further adding, “This exclusive edition includes never-before-seen photos, an in-depth interview with the Punjabi superstar, and behind-the-scenes stories from his record-breaking Dil-Luminati tour."
"Available in four unique covers, including a surprise edition with limited signed copies by Diljit himself. Explore more at ca.billboard.com," it read.
It is pertinent to mention that the print edition will be available for purchase either individually or as a box set.
Basking in the success of his Dil-Luminati tour the Punjabi sensation has bagged a music collaboration for the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which features American rapper Pitbull and India’s very popular Diljit Dosanjh.