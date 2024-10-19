Royal

Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently on their 8-day trip to the Australia

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024


Queen Camilla has given a subtle warning amid her first international tour to Australia with King Charles.

The ongoing trip of Charles and Camilla, which mainly focuses on the monarch, who is visiting Down Under for the first time since ascending to the throne in 2022, won't be an "easy one" for the Queen, as per a royal expert.

According to royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, the ongoing tour can be partiularly diffucult for Camilla, due to "less agreeable" crowd of Australia.

Dunlop explained to Mirror, "The press corps have flown in and the King has postponed his cancer treatment – everyone is set for Charles' first tour to Australia as monarch." 

She continued, "Headlines have been full of it – the political snubs from Australia's premiers, to the pared-down itinerary and absence of walkabouts."

"Will Charles's 17th visit down under, seal the deal for Republicans or set royal hearts aflutter?," Dunlop exclaimed.

According to the royal expert, Camilla's "gig won't be easy - she has giant shoes to fill and not just those of the late Queen."

"Against expectations, it was just over 40 years ago that Australians surprised themselves and fell in love with a fresh royal fairy story – cue the arrival of Charles and Diana on a six week tour in 1983," she explained.

"Staunchly Republican Australian Prime Minister, Bob Hawke, had been hoping that the incoming Prince and Princess of Wales would seal the deal for dumping the British monarchy. Not a bit of it," the royal historian recalled. 

She went on to share, "Crowd surges, overwhelmed police, flags, flowers and gridlocked roads: 1983 saw the start of a brand new phenomenon: Diana-mania."

As per royal expert the public's affection was clear and unwavering, to the point that Prince Charles, who had been seeking to win over Australia since 1966, reportedly took offense. 

Although Diana is not here anymore, and Britain has since warmed to Queen Camilla, whose image has been restored by the press, it seems that in Australia, memories of Camilla as "the other woman" and Diana’s perceived mistreatment by the royal family remain particularly vivid.

This update comes a day after King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down in Sydney Australia on Friday, October 18, 2024.

South Africa, New Zealand to compete in women’s T20 World cup final

South Africa, New Zealand to compete in women’s T20 World cup final
King Charles, Queen Camilla face brutal snub in Australia from state premiers

King Charles, Queen Camilla face brutal snub in Australia from state premiers
Ronaldo shares powerful message after striking late winning goal for Al Nassr

Ronaldo shares powerful message after striking late winning goal for Al Nassr
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles

Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles

Royal News

Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
King Charles, Queen Camilla face brutal snub in Australia from state premiers
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Princess Anne shines at horse show after injury recovery
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle take different approaches for common purpose
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
King Charles shares rare video with Princess Anne amid Australia tour
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after landing in Australia
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Prince Andrew’s new ‘tactic’ to hold onto Royal Lodge REVEALED
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
King Charles, Queen Camilla release delightful video message amid Australia tour
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour