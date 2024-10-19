Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles

Queen Camilla has given a subtle warning amid her first international tour to Australia with King Charles.
The ongoing trip of Charles and Camilla, which mainly focuses on the monarch, who is visiting Down Under for the first time since ascending to the throne in 2022, won't be an "easy one" for the Queen, as per a royal expert.
According to royal expert and historian Dr Tessa Dunlop, the ongoing tour can be partiularly diffucult for Camilla, due to "less agreeable" crowd of Australia.
Dunlop explained to Mirror, "The press corps have flown in and the King has postponed his cancer treatment – everyone is set for Charles' first tour to Australia as monarch."
She continued, "Headlines have been full of it – the political snubs from Australia's premiers, to the pared-down itinerary and absence of walkabouts."
"Will Charles's 17th visit down under, seal the deal for Republicans or set royal hearts aflutter?," Dunlop exclaimed.
According to the royal expert, Camilla's "gig won't be easy - she has giant shoes to fill and not just those of the late Queen."
"Against expectations, it was just over 40 years ago that Australians surprised themselves and fell in love with a fresh royal fairy story – cue the arrival of Charles and Diana on a six week tour in 1983," she explained.
"Staunchly Republican Australian Prime Minister, Bob Hawke, had been hoping that the incoming Prince and Princess of Wales would seal the deal for dumping the British monarchy. Not a bit of it," the royal historian recalled.
She went on to share, "Crowd surges, overwhelmed police, flags, flowers and gridlocked roads: 1983 saw the start of a brand new phenomenon: Diana-mania."
As per royal expert the public's affection was clear and unwavering, to the point that Prince Charles, who had been seeking to win over Australia since 1966, reportedly took offense.
Although Diana is not here anymore, and Britain has since warmed to Queen Camilla, whose image has been restored by the press, it seems that in Australia, memories of Camilla as "the other woman" and Diana’s perceived mistreatment by the royal family remain particularly vivid.
This update comes a day after King Charles III and Queen Camilla touched down in Sydney Australia on Friday, October 18, 2024.