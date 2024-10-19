Liam Payne Death: Report unveils stunning findings about singer’s final days

Liam Payne was reportedly under the influence of potent drugs that triggered psychotic episodes and hallucinations at the time of his death.
As per TMZ, Buenos Aires police officers said that the former One Direction member was high on “Cristal,” which is a contentious substance that “causes users to experience extreme highs and extreme lows, often making them aggressive.”
The authorities stated that the "erratic" conduct might be a result of the substance and led to experiencing hallucinations, which prompted him to leap from the third-floor balcony of his accommodation at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.
However, the industry insider shared to Page Six “Liam was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working.”
But some eyewitnesses also revealed their alleged observations of the Night Changes singer’s different behaviour before his death from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel building.
A Daily Mail reported on Friday included an account from a hotel guest who claimed to have witnessed the musician destroying his laptop in a fit of rage after reading an upsetting email.
“I went over, asked, ‘Are you OK?’ But he just kind of grunted. Then he said, ‘I used to be in a boy band. That’s why I’m so f–ked up,'” she remembered of their alleged interaction.
Notably, Payne lost his life after he “jumped from the balcony of his room” at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.