Entertainment

Liam Payne Death: Report unveils stunning findings about singer’s final days

The former One Direction member was found dead on Wednesday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Liam Payne Death: Report unveils stunning findings about singer’s final days
Liam Payne Death: Report unveils stunning findings about singer’s final days

Liam Payne was reportedly under the influence of potent drugs that triggered psychotic episodes and hallucinations at the time of his death.

As per TMZ, Buenos Aires police officers said that the former One Direction member was high on “Cristal,” which is a contentious substance that “causes users to experience extreme highs and extreme lows, often making them aggressive.”

The authorities stated that the "erratic" conduct might be a result of the substance and led to experiencing hallucinations, which prompted him to leap from the third-floor balcony of his accommodation at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

However, the industry insider shared to Page Six “Liam was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working.”

But some eyewitnesses also revealed their alleged observations of the Night Changes singer’s different behaviour before his death from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel building.

A Daily Mail reported on Friday included an account from a hotel guest who claimed to have witnessed the musician destroying his laptop in a fit of rage after reading an upsetting email.

“I went over, asked, ‘Are you OK?’ But he just kind of grunted. Then he said, ‘I used to be in a boy band. That’s why I’m so f–ked up,'” she remembered of their alleged interaction.

Notably, Payne lost his life ​​after he “jumped from the balcony of his room” at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. 

12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from sets of the film

12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from sets of the film

Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting

Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting
Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?

Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance

Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance

Entertainment News

Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Taylor Swift hints at new ‘Reputation’ album with THIS move
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Katy Perry cheers on Harris’ campaign team, ignites Trump’s fiery criticism
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Madonna makes first appearance at Billie Eilish concert after brother’s death
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to smashing UK Charts '71-year' record
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Suki Waterhouse teases Robert Pattinson with 'Love Is Blind' hosting prank
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Travis Kelce mom attends her first Eras Tour concert to cheer Taylor Swift
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks silence after his death
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Dua Lipa shares emotional reflection on epic performance with Elton John
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
'Devastated' Simon Cowell grieves over Liam Payne's tragic death
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Millie Bobby Brown's husband's romantic on-set gesture wins Chris Pratt’s heart