King Charles ditches Queen Camilla at NSW Legislative Council outing

After King Charles’ first public appearance with Queen Camilla at church, the monarch graced the New South Wales legislative council alone.
On Sunday, October 20, his majesty delivered a powerful speech at the council and shared his “greatest joy.”
He told the chamber, "It is, in fact, an hourglass, a speech timer … to sit in the chamber and bear witness to the Legislative Council's next chapter.”
Charles cracked a joke about his age saying he first came to Australia nearly 60 years ago, which is “slightly worrying.”
The monarch added, “So with the sounds of sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long."
He also appreciated the "promise and power of representative democracy" in his monologue at the council.
To note, his first public appearance came after the official page of royal family posted a “beautiful” backdrop and shared the itinerary of the trip.