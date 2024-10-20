Royal

King Charles ditches Queen Camilla at NSW Legislative Council outing

King Charles III gives powerful speech at NSW Legislative Council on October 20, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 20, 2024


After King Charles’ first public appearance with Queen Camilla at church, the monarch graced the New South Wales legislative council alone.

On Sunday, October 20, his majesty delivered a powerful speech at the council and shared his “greatest joy.”

He told the chamber, "It is, in fact, an hourglass, a speech timer … to sit in the chamber and bear witness to the Legislative Council's next chapter.”

Charles cracked a joke about his age saying he first came to Australia nearly 60 years ago, which is “slightly worrying.”

The monarch added, “So with the sounds of sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as sovereign and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long."

He also appreciated the "promise and power of representative democracy" in his monologue at the council.

To note, his first public appearance came after the official page of royal family posted a “beautiful” backdrop and shared the itinerary of the trip.

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis

Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy reveals shocking update on cancer diagnosis
Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award

Kriti Sanon felicitated with Bazaar Women of the Year Award

Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives

Georgia dock collapse on Atlantic coast claims 7 lives

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement

Royal News

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Prince Harry ‘heartbroken’ by Royal Family for portraying Sussexes as ‘villains’
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
King Charles makes bold move in FIRST public appearance on Australia tour
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive criticism for buying holiday home in Portugal
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Prince William, Kate Middleton take life changing decision for their kids
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Princess Diana's niece gushes over cousin Prince William at Centrepoint Awards
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
King Charles, Queen Camilla face brutal snub in Australia from state premiers
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Princess Anne shines at horse show after injury recovery
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle take different approaches for common purpose
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
King Charles shares rare video with Princess Anne amid Australia tour
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami secures spot in FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after MLS achievement
King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese