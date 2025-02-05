King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia to visit Örebro after Sweden school shooting

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are set to honor the Sweden school shooting victims!
On Tuesday, February 4, BBC reported that the local police had revealed that around 10 people had lost their lives in the fatal Örebro school shooting.
Taking to the official Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 5, the Swedish Royal Family shared a snap of the Sweden’s flag that was flown at half-mast, an act to mourn the loss of the precious lives.
Alongside the photo, the Palace captioned, “H.M. The King has decided that flags will be flown at half-mast today at all royal palaces.”
It was also announced that King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia will be visiting Örebro to honor the victims.
“The King and Queen will travel to Örebro later today to honor the victims of yesterday's violent act,” the caption added.
It is pertinent to mention that the school shooting attack took place at Campus Risbergska, an adult education center at after 12:30 pm local time.
Among those dead, the suspect was also reported to have died.
The Sweden school shooter’s identity is yet under the wrap, however, the authorities have stated that the shooter was not connected to any gangs.
“We think he is a lone perpetrator. It’s a terrible event, it’s exceptional – a nightmare,” stated Roberto Eid Forest, the head of the city’s police district.
The incident has been described as the worst mass shooting in Sweden’s history.