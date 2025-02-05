Royal

King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia to visit Örebro after Sweden school shooting

The Swedish Monarch also took a moving step to mourn the loss after violent shooting in school

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 05, 2025
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia to visit Örebro after Sweden school shooting
King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia to visit Örebro after Sweden school shooting

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are set to honor the Sweden school shooting victims!

On Tuesday, February 4, BBC reported that the local police had revealed that around 10 people had lost their lives in the fatal Örebro school shooting.

Taking to the official Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 5, the Swedish Royal Family shared a snap of the Sweden’s flag that was flown at half-mast, an act to mourn the loss of the precious lives.

Alongside the photo, the Palace captioned, “H.M. The King has decided that flags will be flown at half-mast today at all royal palaces.”

It was also announced that King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia will be visiting Örebro to honor the victims.

“The King and Queen will travel to Örebro later today to honor the victims of yesterday's violent act,” the caption added.

It is pertinent to mention that the school shooting attack took place at Campus Risbergska, an adult education center at after 12:30 pm local time.

Among those dead, the suspect was also reported to have died.

The Sweden school shooter’s identity is yet under the wrap, however, the authorities have stated that the shooter was not connected to any gangs.

“We think he is a lone perpetrator. It’s a terrible event, it’s exceptional – a nightmare,” stated Roberto Eid Forest, the head of the city’s police district.

The incident has been described as the worst mass shooting in Sweden’s history.

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture

Princess Kate sister Pippa Middleton follows mom's footsteps to open new venture
Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. may join ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ as Doctor Doom
Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years

Shakira talks 'challenging' split from Gerard Piqué after three years
Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video

Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video
Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video
Prince Harry's kids Lilibet, Archie's new photo leaked after Meghan's video
Queen Camilla breaks cover after King Charles’ sad update
Queen Camilla breaks cover after King Charles’ sad update
Kate Middleton shares key advice about 'parenting' after school visit
Kate Middleton shares key advice about 'parenting' after school visit
King Frederik sends heartfelt condolences to King Carl Gustaf on tragic incident
King Frederik sends heartfelt condolences to King Carl Gustaf on tragic incident
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco takes on grandmother duties on her 68th birthday
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco takes on grandmother duties on her 68th birthday
King Frederik unveils special portrait of Queen Mary to mark her big day
King Frederik unveils special portrait of Queen Mary to mark her big day
Kate Middleton shares big statement before Harry, Meghan's joint appearance
Kate Middleton shares big statement before Harry, Meghan's joint appearance
King, Queen of Bhutan release new portrait of Dragon Prince on his 9th birthday
King, Queen of Bhutan release new portrait of Dragon Prince on his 9th birthday
Princess Beatrice husband drops delightful photo weeks after daughter's birth
Princess Beatrice husband drops delightful photo weeks after daughter's birth
King Charles, Queen Camilla issue joint statement on devastating update
King Charles, Queen Camilla issue joint statement on devastating update
Queen Rania steps out with Italian First Lady Laura Mattarella for special visit
Queen Rania steps out with Italian First Lady Laura Mattarella for special visit
Meghan Markle, Billie Eilish team up to surprise 15-year-old LA fire victim
Meghan Markle, Billie Eilish team up to surprise 15-year-old LA fire victim