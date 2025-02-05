King Frederik sends heartfelt condolences to King Carl Gustaf on tragic incident

Royal

  • February 05, 2025
King Frederik has extended his heartfelt condolences to King Carl Gustaf following a tragic incident that has deeply affected Sweden.

The Danish monarch shared a heartfelt statement on the mass shooting incident to express his condolences to the victims and families affected by a shooting at a school campus that has left at least 10 dead.

In a shared post, King Frederik noted, “This evening His Majesty the King has sent the following note of condolences to His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.”


The statement continued, "Deeply horrified and touched by the brutal shooting at a school in Örebro today, I send my warmest thoughts and deepest condolences to you and all the Swedish people.”

To note, on February 4 2025, 11 people were killed and several were injured in the worst mass shooting in Swedish history.

The Swedish King also extended his condolences, noting, “ ”With sadness and consternation, my family and I have received the information about the terrible atrocity in Örebro. Tonight we send our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. Our thoughts at this moment also go to the injured and their relatives as well as others affected.”

Sharing a joint message with his wife Queen Silvia, the palace said, “My family and I want to express our great appreciation to the police, rescue and medical personnel who worked intensively to save and secure human lives on this dark day.”

Notably, Swedish police reacted swiftly and suspect that the sole shooter is among the deceased at the scene. Meanwhile, several individuals are still hospitalized with severe injuries.

