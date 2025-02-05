Kate Middleton shares key advice about 'parenting' after school visit  

Royal

  February 05, 2025
Kate Middleton has shared key 'parenting tips' after she joined school kids for their field trip.

The Princess of Wales published a special report by the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood on Sunday, February 2nd, after which she issued her own blueprint where she encouraged others to prioritise their children’s needs.

Through her latest effort for humanity, the mother-of-three believes that people must invest in humankind and always find a way to improve social and emotional skills in every way possible.

In her report, she stated that toddlers who insist on doing things a particular way, such as wearing a fireman’s hat wherever they go or always eating dinner from their favourite dinosaur plate, should be supported by the parents.

"These are examples of young children starting to develop a sense of control – or ‘agency’ – over their life," the report says.

The 43-year-old British royal family member also encouraged the parents to talk to their babies and ask them what they want to be in the future, as it will help them make their bond with their child.

This report came after Kate joined a group of five-year-olds for their field visit to an exhibition in central London.

According to the BBC, Princess Kate Middleton was seen stepping out from the minibus along with the children on Tuesday, February 4th, 2025.

For those unaware, Kate has initially launched her charity foundation, the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, in June 2021. 

She also shares three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, with Prince William. 

